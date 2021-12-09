Mark Ormrod: Triple-amputee starts 24-hour jiu-jitsu challenge
A triple-amputee is taking part in a 24-hour Brazilian jiu-jitsu challenge to raise money for charity.
The "24hr roll-a-thon" sees Mark Ormrod and more than 60 gyms around the world take part in a simultaneous jiu-jitsu challenge.
Money raised will go to Reorg, which helps people from the armed forces and emergency services suffering from physical and psychological trauma.
Mr Ormrod, from Plymouth, has raised more than £500,000 for the charity.
His achievements include raising more than £150,000 in a 5km (3.1m) run in March and completing a 1km (0.62m) swim in May.
In October, he finished a 99.9 mile overnight cycle challenge.
Mr Ormrod lost both legs and his right arm when he stood on an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2007.
He said Reorg uses martial arts to help people suffering from physical and psychological trauma.
He said the charity has helped him by teaching him Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
"It may sound extreme when I say this, but it's absolutely true that it [the charity] is not just changing people's lives, I know several people whose lives it's saved.
"People that thought they had no way out, that there's nothing left for them to do, they felt worthless, and they found a purpose again, a mission, and something that gives them growth in their life," he said.
Ben Mitchell, who served with Mr Ormrod in Afghanistan and is now a firefighter in London, said: "There are periods of your life where you are frustrated when you come out of the military and you've lost your way in life, you react to things in ways you wouldn't normally react.
"My wife, my children, I think they can see a massive change in what Brazilian jiu-jitsu has done for me," he said.
Mr Ormrod recently was awarded 'freedom of Plymouth' by Plymouth City Council, and won 'fundraiser of the year' at the Pride of Britain Awards for his contribution to charity.
He starts the challenge at 08:30 on Thursday.
