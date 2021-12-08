Money offered to west Devon housing tenants who downsize
- Published
People living in rented properties could be given thousands of pounds if they downsize, a council has said.
West Devon Borough (WDB) councillors backed the move with the aim of tackling a shortage of affordable housing for families.
Under the plans tenants moving to a smaller house would be offered a £1,000 fixed payment plus £500 per bedroom they release.
It would apply to housing association tenants on assured tenancies.
The move is designed to encourage couples and individuals who remain in larger houses after relatives have left home or died, to find smaller accommodation.
Councillors noted that moving house, particularly for the elderly, can be difficult, stressful and costly and that there is often an emotional, practical or financial strain, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The leader of Devon County Council said last week there was a "housing crisis" in Devon, due to rising house prices and a lack of rental properties.
The incentive will be offered to people in houses with two bedrooms or more, who want to move to a property that has at least one fewer bedroom.
It means, for example, a couple wanting to move from a three-bedroom house into a one-bedroom property would receive £2,000.
The money will be paid if the housing association landlord confirms the nomination rights for the vacated property will be given to WDB.
Where local pressures on existing housing stock are recognised, a discretionary payment may increase the award up to £5,000.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.