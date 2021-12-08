Gun salute as HMS Richmond returns from deployment
HMS Richmond fired a gun salute in Plymouth Sound on Wednesday to mark the ship's arrival in home waters.
In May the type 23 frigate was deployed with the Carrier Strike Group in support of the aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth.
They worked in the Eastern Med, South China Sea, South East Asia, Guam, Sasebo in Japan, Montenegro and Malta.
The crew will be reunited with their families on Thursday after travelling just under 50,000 nautical miles.
Commanding Officer, Commander Hugh Botterill said: "My crew have had very little time away from the ship and have often been confined onboard due to in-country restrictions.
"In typical RN [Royal Navy] style, they have faced this with resilience and good humour. They have been nothing short of exceptional and have delivered time and time again."
The crew were also subject to in-country Covid restrictions at each port they visited.
About 800 family and friends are expected to greet the ship on the jetty on Thursday.
It will be the first large-scale homecoming in Devonport since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
