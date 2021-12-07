Truck wedged under bridge on A30 near Exeter
- Published
A truck is "wedged" under a bridge on a main road in Devon.
Emergency services were called to the A30 at Ide, near Exeter, at about 06:45 GMT.
Devon and Cornwall Police said "the bed of the lorry is wedged and emergency services are all in attendance".
The road is expected to remain closed until later on Tuesday morning and road users are urged to find alternative routes.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.