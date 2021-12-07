Storm Barra: Trains cancelled between Exeter and Plymouth
Some train services have been cancelled in the south-west of England as Storm Barra batters the region.
National Rail Enquiries said: "Due to adverse weather conditions in the Dawlish area, CrossCountry trains will not run between Exeter St Davids and Plymouth until approximately 11:30 GMT."
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for most of the UK.
It also said the conditions could cause power cuts and disruption on the roads.
National Rail Enquiries said tickets for disrupted trains will be accepted on Great Western Railway services.
A yellow wind warning is in place for the South West from 0900 GMT until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
