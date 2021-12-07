Man dies after being trapped between cars in Plymouth
- Published
A man has died after he was trapped between his vehicle and two parked cars, Devon and Cornwall Police has said.
Officers were called to Penrose Street, in Plymouth, at 18:43 GMT on Monday.
Police said the driver of a blue Vauxhall Grandland was trapped between his car and two parked cars and died at the scene.
His family are being supported by specialist trained officers.
