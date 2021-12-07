Warning after large rockfall on to Budleigh Salterton beach
- Published
People have been urged to stay away from cliffs on a Devon beach after a "substantial rockfall".
No-one was injured in the rockfall on Budleigh Salterton beach, which happened on Monday at about 14:00 GMT.
East Devon District Council said there was a "significant risk of further rockfalls" and some "very large cracks" had been discovered in the cliffs.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said intense rainfall could make cliff edges "more vulnerable and unstable".
'Adhere to warnings'
A council spokesperson said: "We have already inspected the top of the cliff, and once the storm has passed we will be sending engineers to inspect the area further.
"There is a significant risk of further rockfalls as there are some very large cracks that have appeared.
"We would like to warn residents to please stay clear of the cliffs.
"The risk of cliff falls is well signed in this area, so members of the public need to adhere to warnings."
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "The UK's coastline is continually eroding, with pieces falling from cliffs that can be just a few small rocks or as large as a car.
"When standing or walking at the bottom of a cliff, we would advise people that they shouldn't stand less than the height of the cliff away - that means that if the cliff is 25m (82ft) high, don't go closer than 25m towards it."
