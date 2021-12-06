Plymouth Covid-19 vaccination session to run until 02:00
Coronavirus vaccinations are being offered from 22:00 GMT on Tuesday to 02:00 GMT on Wednesday in Plymouth.
Booster vaccinations, along with first and second doses, are available at the session, which is for over-18s only, at Plymouth Argyle's Home Park ground.
The appointment-only session follows a drop-in session from 09:00 until 22:00, said Plymouth Hospitals NHS.
Greendale Vaccination Centre in Exeter is offering booked and drop-in jabs until 21:30 on Wednesday.
Appointments must be booked using the NHS National Booking Service.
