BBC News

Plymouth Covid-19 vaccination session to run until 02:00

Published
Related Topics
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Booster vaccinations, along with first and second doses, are available at the late-night session

Coronavirus vaccinations are being offered from 22:00 GMT on Tuesday to 02:00 GMT on Wednesday in Plymouth.

Booster vaccinations, along with first and second doses, are available at the session, which is for over-18s only, at Plymouth Argyle's Home Park ground.

The appointment-only session follows a drop-in session from 09:00 until 22:00, said Plymouth Hospitals NHS.

Greendale Vaccination Centre in Exeter is offering booked and drop-in jabs until 21:30 on Wednesday.

Appointments must be booked using the NHS National Booking Service.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.