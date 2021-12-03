Council leader declares 'housing crisis' in Devon
- Published
Rising house prices and a lack of rental properties have resulted in a "housing crisis", the leader of Devon County Council has said.
Councillor John Hart said figures showed house prices in Devon were among the highest in the country.
At a full council meeting members from all parties backed the creation of a strategic housing taskforce.
The housing market "has distorted immeasurably" over the last two years, said the Conservative councillor.
There is "little housing available for Devon people" which is resulting in a "housing crisis" the councillor for Bickleigh & Wembury said.
Councillors agreed to consider providing accommodation to attract key workers to the area and to lobby MPs to press for the tightening of tax loopholes on holiday lets.
The opposition leader, councillor Alan Connett, also supported the measures, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
"I am clear, absolutely crystal clear on the need to provide and continue to provide homes for those who genuinely need them," said the Liberal Democrat councillor for Exminster and Haldon.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk