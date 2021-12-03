'Desperate' situation for adult social care in Devon
Published
Adult social care is in a "desperate" situation in Devon with demand increasing and recruitment problems.
There are more than 2,000 care staff vacancies in the county, according to think tank, the Nuffield Trust.
A care worker says it is "tough" turning potential clients down who are requesting help.
Devon County Council is calling for local MPs to support them in their request for more money to address the issues.
"You feel like you're letting people down," said Georgina Heath, from Northam Care Trust in North Devon.
The care manager, who visits up to six clients a day, said: "We want more staff, we need a bigger workforce."
Ms Heath says she "would never consider changing careers".
"It's so rewarding when you go home at night after a long day and you just think all those people that I've seen wouldn't be at home if it wasn't for me."
However, Ms Heath said people might be put off joining the industry because of the pay.
"There's lots of things that could be addressed, but just starting at the bottom and showing us the appreciation would be a massive step forwards," she added.
In October, the government said it planned to spend £5.4bn on social care over the next three years.
However, local leaders say the plans do not go far enough to help with current demand.
James McInnes, Conservative councillor for Hatherleigh and Chagford on Devon County Council, said: "I agree with the government that we need to have better training and all the things that they're saying.
"But no one's talking about the here and now - the here and now is next year we're looking at a very desperate situation in adult social care, I'm worried about it."
The Nuffield Trust says adult social care has lost up to 70,000 staff nationally this year.
Dr Len Lofts, chief executive at Northam Care Trust, said recruitment had "become more difficult".
"If we could employ another 50 staff tomorrow we have the work waiting for them," he said.
