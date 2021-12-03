Mid Devon council staff to be given £250 for Covid response

Councillor Nikki Woollatt, cabinet member for working environment and support services, said: "It's easy to forget that during the early days of the pandemic our officers responded to a global civil emergency…. from establishing how to keep basic public services functioning through to shutting some services and closing down provisions [and] from providing emergency food, welfare and financial support to those most in need, through to then working out how to safely and effectively reopen our services, places and spaces."