A ten-foot Menorah lit in Plymouth to celebrate Hanukkah
- Published
A 10ft Menorah has been lit in Plymouth for the first time to celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.
Hanukkah, or Chanukah in Hebrew, means "re-dedication" and celebrates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem.
It began on Sunday and lasts for eight days.
For the eight evenings of the festival, candles are lit from right to left in a Menorah, one for each evening.
Rabbi Mendy Singer, of the Chabad of Bristol, was there to light the Menorah at the San Sebastian Fountain in Plymouth City Centre.
"The Hanukkah lights spell the miracle of freedom over oppression, light over darkness, spirit over matter, and that's something we need all the more today," he said.
The Menorah was lit as part of a tour of the south west, starting in Bristol and visiting Bath, Cardiff, Plymouth and Exeter.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.