Ottery St Mary quarry plans rejected by Devon County Council
Plans for a 100 acre quarry have been rejected by a county council.
The firm behind the plans, Aggregate Industries, wanted to extract sand and gravel for road construction from Straitgate Farm, near Ottery St Mary, in Devon.
More than 250 people had written to object to the plans, the Local Democracy Reporting Service previously reported.
The proposals were rejected by five to three with one abstention.
Under the plans, up to 1.5 million tonnes of sand and gravel would have been dug from the site over the course of 10 to 12 years.
