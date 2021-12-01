Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Body was 'found in wooded area'
The body of a woman who went missing in Plymouth was found in a wooded area near the city, an inquest has heard.
Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, was last seen at a bus stop on 20 November.
Her body was found off a lane between Fort Staddon and Bovisand, about seven miles (11km) away from where she lived, the hearing in Plymouth was told.
Coroner Ian Arrow opened and adjourned the inquest, pending criminal proceedings. A man is due in court in January charged with murder.
Body retained
Ms McLeod was reported missing after she failed to meet friends in Plymouth.
A search found the body of the student, who was single, three days later after information was "passed to the police", Det Insp Stephanie Blundell, of Devon and Cornwall Police, told the three-minute hearing.
Mr Arrow said the body needed to be retained for a "short while" but that "we can review that in due course".
He said: "On the basis that a man has been charged, I am formally opening the inquest, but I shall adjourn the inquest pending the result of any criminal proceedings."
Cody Ackland, 24, from the Southway area of the city, who is currently in custody, has been charged with Ms McLeod's murder and is due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on 24 January.
