Barnstaple Christmas trees attacked by 'mindless' vandals
Vandals have attacked a row of 11 Christmas trees in a Devon town.
The damage to the trees in Barnstaple has been branded "mindless" by Mayor Alan Rennles.
He said: "It is dreadful to see a very small minority ruin it for the majority."
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said they were appealing for witnesses to the criminal damage which took place between 00:45 and 01:45 GMT on 26 November.
Mr Rennles said: "I just think it was so disappointing and sad to see the mindless vandalism that was done to the Christmas trees."
He said local organisations and volunteers "work incredibly hard to make these things happen for the good of the town".
The trees and lights have since been replaced by town council workers.
