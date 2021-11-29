Abuse from patients leaves NHS workers 'traumatised'
- Published
A rise in abuse from patients has caused distress to NHS workers in Devon, health bosses have said.
Incidents in the county have included tomatoes, eggs and stones being thrown at the windows of a GP practice.
One patient threatened to infect staff with Covid, according to Exeter doctor Dr Paul Hynam, who added that aggression was coming from a "significant minority".
The NHS said it did not tolerate abuse of its staff.
Dr Hynam, the medical secretary for the Local Medical Committee (LMC), said most patients "behave politely and respectfully" but the aggression from the "significant minority" was "having a huge impact on staff wellbeing".
The LMC said 12 Devon GP practice managers gave notice in a six-week period in the summer, citing abuse from patients as one reason for leaving.
Incidents unreported
The Devon CCG [clinical commissioning group] said staff had been left in tears and "deeply traumatised", and appealed for patience and kindness.
Hospitals reported that changes over visiting restrictions, the requirement to wear face coverings unless medically exempt, plus waiting times, had angered patients.
There were 453 recorded incidents of abuse of staff in Devon's hospitals from April to June, but many incidents could go unreported, NHS bosses said.
Dr Tony Hudson, an emergency department consultant at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust, said the majority of patients for "extremely busy" services "understand the pressures we are under".
But he added: "Unfortunately, a small minority of people of people are verbally or physically abusive towards us."
'Workforce crisis'
The Royal College of Nursing South West said it urged members to report incidents.
It said abuse from the public would not help employers keep staff they desperately needed in a "workforce crisis".
Dr Alex Degan, NHS Devon's primary care medical director, said: "Abuse and harassment of staff can increase stress-related staff sickness and lead to people leaving their jobs."
"We know that people are anxious frustrated and may be in pain, and we thank patients and their families for not venting those emotions on the people who are working so hard to help them."
