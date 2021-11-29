BBC News

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Murder accused in court in Truro

Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, was reported missing on Saturday after she failed to meet friends in the city

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Cody Ackland, 24, only spoke to confirm his name in the hearing at Truro Crown Court.

Mr Ackland, 24, of Southway, Plymouth, was remanded in custody to appear at Plymouth Crown Court in January.

Ms McLeod went missing from a bus stop in Leigham, Plymouth at about 18:00 GMT on 20 November.

A woman's body, which has not been formally identified, was found at Bovisand, south of Plymouth on Tuesday.

