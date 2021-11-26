Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Man charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod who disappeared in Plymouth.
The 18-year-old was reported missing on Saturday after she failed to meet friends in the city. A woman's body was found at Bovisand, south of the city centre, on Tuesday.
Cody Ackland, 24, from Southway, Plymouth, has been remanded in custody, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court later.
Ms McLeod left her home in Leigham at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday and was last seen waiting at a bus stop close to her house.
Hundreds of people gathered by the spot she was last seen to hold a candlelit vigil in her memory on Thursday.
A bank of flowers dotted with candles has been laid by local residents over the past few days.
Donna McLeod, Ms McLeod's mother, was very distressed during the vigil but was able to thank the crowd for all the love and support her family has received over the last few days.
"Thank you for doing everything to try and find her and bring our baby home," she said.
Tiffany Allan, who lives next door to Ms McLeod's family, said: "Out of all of the friends, she was the quiet one. She sort of kept herself to herself, hung round with her friends.
"What we want really is just to show as a community that we are all there for the family, that we all care - and that Bobbi will always be in our minds and our memories."
Hayley Nicholls, who attended the vigil, said: "What a wonderful, wonderful, beautiful girl just taken tragically like that, it's awful. Justice for Bobbi."
Shania Van Eeden said she was in the same tutor group as Ms McLeod at school: "I've known Bobbi for years, we've had a lot of good memories... but it's beautiful to see everyone coming together."
The woman's body found at Bovisand has not yet been formally identified.
Ms McLeod's family are being supported by specialist officers, said police.
A vigil is being planned for Ms McLeod at Smeaton's Tower on Plymouth Hoe at 18:00 on Friday.
The structure was lit up in purple on Wednesday in tribute to Ms McLeod.
