Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Man charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged the murder of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod who disappeared in Plymouth.
The 18-year-old was reported missing on Saturday after she failed to meet friends in the city. A woman's body was found at Bovisand, south of the city centre, on Tuesday.
Cody Ackland, from the Southway area of Plymouth, has been remanded in custody, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court later.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.