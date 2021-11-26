BBC News

Child with 'significant' head injuries in Torquay crash

The child was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital for "specialist treatment", said Devon and Cornwall Police

An 11-year-old child has suffered "significant head and pelvic injuries" after being hit by a car.

The child was injured on Queensway, Torquay, in Devon, at 15:36 GMT on Thursday.

They were taken to Bristol Children's Hospital for "specialist treatment", said Devon and Cornwall Police.

The road was closed for seven hours for investigations and officers are asking witnesses to come forward.

