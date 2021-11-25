BBC News

Man denies raping man in Exeter park

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Rougemont Gardens on 21 October

A man has pleaded not guilty to the rape of another man in a public park in Exeter.

Ahmed Al-Shamri denied a single count of rape when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

The 38-year-old, of Holland Road, Exeter, is accused of raping a man in his 30s in an area of Rougemont Gardens near Exeter Library at about 03:00 on 21 October.

Judge Timothy Rose set a trial date of 11 April and remanded him in custody.

