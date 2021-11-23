Plymouth children supported by city shooting funding
Nearly £800,000 of government money will support children's services in Plymouth after five people were killed in a shooting spree.
A large proportion of the money will fund children's social care workers to help support victims.
A gunman shot and killed five people in Keyham on 12 August before turning the gun on himself.
In September, more than £1m of funding was given for community safety, policing and support services.
The government said the £799,894 grant would also pay for an educational psychologist to support school staff.
A trauma-informed training programme for early years staff and other front-line professionals will also be funded by the money.
Government Minster for Children and Families, Will Quince, said: "No-one should have to witness something of this nature, but for a child it can be particularly disturbing.
"This funding will go towards early help and wellbeing services so that the young people and families affected get the right advice and support."
Luke Pollard MP said: "I'm pleased that all of us in Plymouth have come together to make the case for this funding - this really is a 'Team Plymouth' effort.
"I know we will need to do more to ensure the support gets to the people who need it."
Council Leader Nick Kelly said: "As a city we are healing from the event of August 12 and funding focused on education is crucial to that recovery as we put the mental health and wellbeing of our young people first."
Thousands of pounds has so far been raised for the families of the victims and the Keyham community through the Plymouth Together Fund.
A number of support services are also in place including the Community Hub based at Keyham Green Places, 163 Renown Street.
