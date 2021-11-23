Devon free school meal vouchers double for Christmas
Free school meal vouchers in Devon are to double in value over the Christmas holidays.
With money from the government's household support fund, £5m has been allocated to Devon County Council and its districts.
Families will receive the vouchers for the fortnight break to help with the financial pressures of the festive season.
The vouchers will be worth £60 per child for the two weeks.
Nearly 18,500 children in Devon - excluding Torbay and Plymouth which run their own schemes - now qualify for free school meals.
Councillor Roger Croad, cabinet member for communities, said: "The impact on household budgets means many people are finding it especially difficult now as we move into colder winter months, particularly with the cost of food, energy, water and other essential items.
"We are committed to supporting people in Devon experiencing hardship and this funding will help those who are struggling."
