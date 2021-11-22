Mark Ormrod: Triple-amputee given freedom of Plymouth
A triple amputee former Royal Marine has been given the 'freedom of Plymouth'.
City councillors voted unanimously on Monday to bestow the honour for his fundraising work.
Mark Ormrod from Plymouth lost both legs and his right arm when he stood on an improvised explosive device while out on patrol in Afghanistan in 2007.
He has so far raised more than £500,000 through different challenges to support veterans.
The accolade is given by a municipality to exceptionally valued members of the local community.
His achievements include raising more than £150,000 in a 5km (3.1m) run using prosthetic legs to raise money for the Reorg charity in March.
In May he completed a 1km (0.62m) swim and in October he then did a 99.9 mile overnight cycle challenge.
He has three children who call him 'Iron-Man' because of his hi-tech prosthetics legs.
