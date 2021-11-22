The Glow: Trail of lights created at RHS garden
A festive trail of lights has been created at a garden in north Devon.
Managers at the Glow event, at RHS Garden Rosemoor, which is in its fifth year, said the lighting display was showing off trees, shrubs and plants on the 65-acre site in Great Torrington.
The 0.8 mile (1.3km) trail also features a number of sculptures among the thousands of bulbs.
It is due to be open until 30 December and is part of a series of Glow events across the country.
Sally Smith, event manager, said: "It's such a magical wonderland of different coloured lights that provides a very different atmosphere and experience."
BBC Spotlight's Johnny Rutherford said the trail gave a "sense of going on to the edge of a movie set as smoke slowly drifted across".
He said: "The stillness of the lake is used as a mirror to help transform the display of the area.
"The popular Rose Gardens, Winter Garden, Lake and Cool Garden are all dappled in coloured light, some slowly changing in hue."
