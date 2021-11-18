Torquay Debenhams could be turned into flats and shops
Five major projects in Torbay including turning a former Debenhams store into flats and shops have been earmarked for funding from the government.
The projects would be part-funded by £21.9m from the government's Towns Fund, part of its plan to "level up" the country, councillors heard.
A Cabinet meeting heard that the council "anticipated approval" for the money after a successful bid in 2020.
Planning and construction is earmarked to start early next year.
The projects are:
- Creating homes and retail space on the former Debenhams site
- Investing in Torquay town centre
- Restoring Torquay Pavilion
- Improving walking and cycling
- Improving the area around the GPO roundabout
The meeting heard that about £11m would be spent on the Debenhams site, along with £1.75m towards restoring the Pavilion, the cost of which is estimated at between £7.2m to £10.3m.
Councillors heard £1m from the Towns Fund would go towards improving cycling and walking in Torquay, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
And £250,000 from the Towns Fund would go to improving the GPO roundabout and taxi waiting area between Union Street and Fleet Street in Torquay.
Two projects, including a new railway station in Edginswell and improvements to Torquay Harbour, were already under way, councillors were told.
Leader of the council, Liberal Democrat Steve Darling, said the funding was "relatively small" compared with cuts in funding over the last decade.
"I think it's important and we need to have that perspective and, as a champion of Torbay, as I'm sure we all are, we need to make it clear that we demand better for Torbay," he said.
Conservative Councillor Chris Lewis said: "Over £20m is quite a considerable sum and I would say is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Torquay."
