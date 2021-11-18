Extinction Rebellion: Summer protests cost Met £18m to police
Climate protests in London cost the Met Police over £18m to police.
Staff overtime to deal with 15 protests cost over £4.5m between 23 August and 6 September, according to figures released under the Freedom of Information Act.
Across the protests, 508 people were arrested for offences, including criminal damage.
At least 133 protesters also locked or glued themselves to structures.
City Hall Conservative leader Susan Hall said the "ridiculous and disruptive" protest did "nothing to help the environment".
"All these disgraceful protesters do is drag officers and police resources away from London's fight against knife crime," she said.
Following the protests, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said Met Police officers had "worked tirelessly" over the summer.
To cope with demand, 5,812 officers were forced to cancel leave and help keep watch on the protests, which cost £18.1m to police.
Another £1.6m was spent on additional costs which included hotels, catering, infrastructure, expenses and additional bank holiday pay, the FOI revealed.
Police were accused of heavy-handed tactics after officers were seen using batons and dragging protesters from the top of a bus near London Bridge.