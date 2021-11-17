Exeter Cathedral's Christmas market returns for 2021
Exeter Cathedral's Christmas market is returning for 2021.
From Thursday, stalls are opening on Cathedral Green, selling food from around the world, as well as gifts, organisers said.
The market, which is open until 18 December, was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cathedral Dean the Very Revd Jonathan Greener said he was "excited" the market was back because the event was "a great prelude to Christmas".
Rita Davanzo is opening La De Da Living, a gifting stall, at the market for the first time.
Ms Davanzo usually sells items at Bath Christmas Market, which has been cancelled this year, and said she was excited to open in Exeter for the first time.
She said: "I think this year, especially with Covid, everyone really wants to get in the Christmas spirit.
"There's about 90 stalls here. It gets people in that spirit, and I think it's what everybody needs."
For Sally Jenkin, co-owner of the Flapjackery, it is her fourth year at the market.
Ms Jenkin said the last year had been a challenging one, losing about 750 trading days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During this period, she said, she had had to diversify her business, opening three shops that could operate year-round.
However, Ms Jenkin said she was also looking forward to being back to where it all began for her company.
"It's nice to meet the customers face to face at the beginning of the run of the Christmas season.
"I think the public are really looking forward to being able to get out and get back to normality. These markets are part of that," she said.
