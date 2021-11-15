Three men rescued after boat capsizes near Axmouth
- Published
Three people have been rescued at sea after their boat capsized on a fishing trip.
After an extensive search, a man was rescued 200m (650ft) off shore at Axmouth, Devon and was taken to hospital by the coastguard helicopter.
One man swam to shore, while another was rescued by Lyme Regis Lifeboat 100m (325ft) off shore after waving a light.
Beer Coastguard said the men were not wearing life jackets when the boat capsized.
The two casualties on shore were taken into Axe Yacht Club and treated for hypothermia before being taken to hospital.
Sidmouth Lifeboat found the boat "drifting and half-submerged" and towed it to Beer beach where coastguards managed to get it out of the water with help from a local fisherman.
A spokesperson from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the casualties did have life jackets on for part of their journey, but had removed them before getting into difficulties.
