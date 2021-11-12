New policing plan revealed for Devon and Cornwall
Tackling anti-social behaviour, violence, drug offences and improving road safety are the priorities for Devon and Cornwall Police.
Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez, announced the priorities for the force between 2021 and 2025.
It included a plan to better support communities in the fight against the impact of drugs.
She told the BBC she had also been actively recruiting new officers.
"The actual retraction of officers from our streets has been a real challenge," she said.
"This plan that I have launched today [Friday] is about making sure the police and our partners are focussed on the things that matter to the public.
"They tell me they want more visible police officers in their community and by April 2023, thanks both to the government's national uplift and local contribution through the council tax, we will achieve a cohort of officers in excess of pre-austerity numbers."
Safer roads were also on Ms Hernandez's priority list.
In 2020, 44 people died and 624 were seriously injured on roads in Devon and Cornwall according to police figures.
Ms Hernandez said: "That's far too many and through Vision Zero South West we are developing a partnership approach to dealing with the problem - with an ambitious target to reduce those numbers by 50% by 2030."
She also committed to tackling serious violence, and tackling violence against women and girls.
Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: "Building resilient communities requires a broad coalition of public, private and third sector agencies to come together and the last few years has shown what can be achieved when there is clear strategic intent.
"The Police and Crime Plan is part of that strategic intent for the South West."
