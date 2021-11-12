Teignmouth Hospital closure plans to be reviewed
Plans to close a Devon hospital will be reviewed by independent experts after an intervention by the health secretary.
Under the plans, services would move from Teignmouth Community Hospital to Dawlish Hospital.
Campaigners argued against NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group's (CCG) plans and said hospital beds were "desperately needed".
The CCG said it would work with the independent panel.
The community hospital on Mill Lane was established 73 years ago, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A petition entitled 'Hands Off Teignmouth Hospital' has been supported by more than 1,000 people.
Local MP, Anne Marie Morris, welcomed the decision by Sajid Javid and said: "Having been involved with this campaign since 2014, this is a fantastic step in the right direction."
She warned if the independent panel found the changes in South Devon were not in the best interest of residents, they would probably require the CCG to re-run the consultation process, not stop the plans altogether.
In his letter to Devon's health and adult care scrutiny committee, Mr Javid said: "In light of correspondence … I have written to the Independent Reconfiguration Panel (IRP) asking them to undertake an initial assessment of this case."
Under the closure plans a new £8m health centre in Teignmouth town centre would be established.
In a statement, a spokesperson for NHS Devon CCG said: "We're aware of the referral to the Independent Reconfiguration Panel (IRP).
"We look forward to working with the IRP as they gather the information they need to make their recommendation to the secretary of state."
Mr Javid has asked the panel to aim to report back by the middle of December 2021, "subject to them being in receipt of all relevant information".
