BBC's director general Tim Davie visits Exeter students
Students have quizzed the BBC's top boss on everything from ratings battles to how to get ahead in the media.
Tim Davie, BBC director general, went to Exeter College to open a new studio in a collaboration with the college.
The studio on the Centre for Creative Industries site will be used for interviews for regional and national news programmes, including BBC Radio Devon, Spotlight and Newsnight.
Students said it was "inspirational" to hear from the BBC boss.
Student journalists will get the opportunity to train and develop their skills with the help of BBC programme makers.
Lalande Virk, 17, said: "I think it's a great opportunity having the BBC here.
"I could be there one day - it's inspirational."
Cam Vaziri, 18, asked Mr Davie about the challenges facing the corporation.
He said: "It was great to have Tim here and to learn about apprenticeships.
"The opportunities are endless."
Mr Davie told the students to be ambitious in their careers.
He said: "Get your foot in the door, learn and explore.
"You've got to hustle and you will take a few hits - mainly it's about resilience."
Mr Davie said it was a good time to be starting a career in the media with lots of opportunities across the industry.
When asked whether the BBC was still relevant he said the corporation's role was more important than ever in an increasingly "polarised" world.
He said: "Many younger people don't believe anyone is impartial.
"We have to work really hard to say we haven't got an agenda, we're just striving for the truth."
Students will be encouraged to pitch stories to BBC journalists, with the chance to have their ideas broadcast on radio, TV and online.
Mr Davie said the collaboration with the college was a "pioneering initiative" and showed "how the BBC can make a real difference on the ground, where you live".
The move is part of the BBC's Across the UK plans, claimed to be "the biggest transformation in BBC local output in more than 40 years".
