'Perfect storm' creates homelessness crisis in Plymouth
Some 3,000 people have contacted Plymouth City Council for financial help this year, the authority has said.
It said the pandemic has resulted in a "perfect storm" leading to a "homelessness crisis".
Danny Hall, a single dad from Plymouth, Devon, is currently homeless and has been placed in B&Bs as emergency accommodation by the council.
The authority told BBC Radio Devon it was creating a Homelessness Crisis Taskforce to tackle the issue.
Mr Hall is bidding for a council property but said there are hundreds of people in front of him.
'Feel like a bad dad'
He said living in a bed and breakfast with a 13-week-old baby was "really tough", as there was no microwave or fridge available to him, which he needed to care for a newborn baby.
"I've got good friends, I go to their house to sterilise her bottles.
"It's a difficult situation but my daughter is happy and healthy.
"It's just that inconsistency so early on in her life, she needs security, a place to grow emotionally and physically.
"I feel like a bad dad because I can't really offer that at the moment," he said.
'Demand is rising'
A spokesperson from the council said there was a large waiting list for housing in Plymouth.
"Over the last 18 months, the pandemic and associated factors like relationship breakdowns, impact on physical and mental health, the end of furlough, business and job losses, increased utility costs, the end of the eviction moratorium, and increased private sector rent costs, have resulted in almost a perfect storm leading to the current homelessness crisis.
"Demand is rising with the number of people approaching us for advice and support forecasted to over 3,000 households in 21/22.
"We have a range of temporary accommodation for families facing homelessness, however the current demand and challenges to move on to permanent homes means that we have had to resort to bed and breakfast as emergency accommodation," they said.
Matt Garrett, the service director for Community Connections who is behind the Homelessness Crisis Taskforce, created by Plymouth City Council, said:"We're probably in some of the worst times we've ever had.
"Some of the impacts of the pandemic are just hitting us now and we are doing all we can to support people."
