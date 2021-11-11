Plymouth funeral for Troubles veteran Dennis Hutchings
A military funeral for veteran Dennis Hutchings has taken place in Plymouth.
The 80-year-old, from Cawsand in Cornwall, died in Belfast after contracting Covid-19 while he was in the city to face trial over a fatal shooting incident in Co Tyrone in 1974.
His death prompted questions by unionist politicians over the decision to prosecute him almost 50 years later.
Mr Hutchings was given a military funeral following a request by his family to the Ministry of Defence.
Hundreds of mourners congregated outside St Andrew's Church in Plymouth as the hearse arrived, accompanied by dozens of motorbikes from Rolling Thunder UK.
Bikers revved and sounded their horns as they arrived close to the church.
Military flags were held aloft as the coffin went by and wreaths were laid outside the church.
Pallbearers from Mr Hutchings' former regiment, the Life Guards, carried the coffin, draped in a Union Flag, floral tributes and a military hat, into the church.
The service, which was broadcast live on screens outside the building, was opened by the Reverend Joe Dent.
The family, who previously asked that no political messaging be used by those attending, will later hold a private event in Cornwall.
Mr Hutchings had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham.
His case became the focus of attention in recent years as a number of prosecutions were announced against veterans over deaths which took place during Northern Ireland's troubled past.
His solicitor Philip Barden said he had wanted to clear his name and has called for the UK Government to enact a statute of limitations on Troubles prosecutions in Northern Ireland, and said this should be known as Dennis's Law.
