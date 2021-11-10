Man trapped by metal bar at Devonport dockyard
A man who became trapped under a metal bar at a dockyard is in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.
Emergency services were called to Devonport dockyard in Plymouth on Tuesday at about 08:50 GMT.
The man was taken to Derriford Hospital by ambulance and police have informed his next of kin.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) had been informed and enquiries were ongoing.
