Derriford Hospital trials routine pregnancy Group B Strep tests
A trial testing for Group B Strep during pregnancies has been welcomed by a mum who lost her son to the bacterial infection.
The trial at Derriford Hospital will see routine testing for the bacteria that can put newborns at risk.
Dawn Byly lost her third child Leo to the infection a day after he was born in Truro in 2003.
"I would love to think this might help prevent other families going through such a traumatic loss," she said.
"He died when he was just one day old. We took him home thinking we had a perfectly healthy baby and sadly that wasn't the case.
"I would really hope that this pilot scheme is going to be successful and will spread throughout the whole country."
About one in four pregnant women are carriers of Group B Strep.
Most do not have any symptoms, but it can spread to their child during labour and in a small number of cases the infection can be life-threatening.
Currently only women identified as being at risk are tested and if positive are offered antibiotics during labour and birth.
Tests are available privately and involve a late swab in pregnancy.
"Suffering the loss of a child is a tragedy and we are committed to making sure all women get the right support and best possible maternity care," said the Department of Health and Social Care.
"The UK National Screening Committee reviewed the evidence to screen for Group B Strep at 35 to 37 weeks of pregnancy in 2017 and concluded there was insufficient evidence to introduce a national screening programme," it added.
Dr Alexander Taylor, from Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, said: "It's felt uncomfortable as an obstetrician in the UK knowing America, Canada and many of our European neighbours have been routinely screening for Group B Strep.
"This large trial aims to uncover both the clinical effectiveness but also the cost effectiveness of instituting a programme like this."
Jessica Simpson, a health worker at the hospital, said: "I do think it's really good, I wish I was routinely checked."
She was tested after she became ill, was found to have the infection, given antibiotics and her baby was fine.
As well as welcoming the testing she would like the potential dangers to be better highlighted.
If successful the two-year trial could be rolled out across the country.
