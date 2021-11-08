Lympstone building for injured Royal Marine recruits opens
A new £10m building has opened for Royal Marine recruits who have been injured in training.
The accommodation at the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon, has 181 beds.
The facility allows the recruits to continue training at the base as they recover and undergo rehabilitation.
The block, known as the Comacchio Building, was opened by Col Simon Chapman, Commandant of the Commando Training Centre, on Thursday.
The building has 21 eight-bed rooms and one 10-bed unit, plus three single rooms.
All sleeping areas can be allocated to either men or women.
Each floor has a utility room for cleaning kit, and communal spaces are equipped with televisions, projectors and screens for learning.
Simon Jones, Defence Infrastructure Organisation project manager, said: "This was a challenging project especially continuing safely throughout the current pandemic, but it demonstrated our expertise in delivering unique construction projects on time for the Armed Forces."
The base in Lympstone is the main training centre for the Royal Marines.
