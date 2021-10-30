Plymouth murder arrest after man found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Plymouth.
The body of the man, aged in his 60s, was discovered after police and ambulance services were called to Hurrell Court in Efford, just after 18:00 BST on Friday.
A man in his 20s has been arrested and remains in custody.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the inquiry.
No further details were provided by the force.
