Further heavy rain forecast for Devon and Cornwall
- Published
More heavy rain is forecast for the south-west of England overnight.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of rain from midnight until 15:00 GMT on Sunday, which also covers the East, South East, London and Wales.
The Environment Agency has issued one flood warning for Devon, with further flood alerts in the county and in Cornwall.
Devon County Council is urging road users to watch out for surface water flooding and spray.
'Take extra care'
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council cabinet member for Highway Management, said: "We've seen some torrential downpours over the last couple of weeks so the ground is already saturated, and with more rain on the way that could lead to surface water flooding on some local roads.
"There may be debris and standing water on the network which hasn't been reported so please take extra care and don't risk driving through floodwater."
Heavy rain caused some flooding on roads and disruption on Thursday and Friday.
The Environment Agency said on Friday 101mm (4in) of rain had fallen on Dartmoor overnight.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.