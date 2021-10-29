Holcombe deaths: Watchdog will not investigate Devon and Cornwall Police
The police watchdog will not investigate a self-referral from a police force after the deaths of two people.
Devon and Cornwall Police's referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) followed the discovery of two bodies at Holcombe, Devon.
The IOPC said they had found "no IOPC involvement is required".
The bodies of a man and woman in their 30s were found at a property in Holcombe, near Dawlish, on 21 October.
