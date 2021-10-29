Man, 84, given hospital order for wife's murder in Mullion
A great-grandfather has been given a hospital order after a jury found he stabbed his wife to death.
Donald Hickery and his wife Jill had recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in Mullion, west Cornwall.
Hickery, 84, stabbed his wife, 82, in the back as she washed in their bathroom at their home in Mullion in May, Truro Crown Court heard.
He was charged with murder but was found unfit to plead or stand trial due to his advanced dementia.
Mrs Hickery managed to make her way downstairs and called 999 but is thought to have died while on the call.
In the trial of issue, their three children told the court in a statement their parents were "caring, loyal and devoted to each other".
The court heard from two psychiatrists who said Hickery was suffering from dementia.
Judge Robert Linford said on the day of the attack there was "an explosion of violence utterly out of character and alien to Donald Hickery", who had no previous convictions.
He told the family in court "that their father killed their mother is an almost impossible burden for them to bear" but said they could have done no more for their parents in what he called "a sad case".
The judge said Hickery "had no idea of what he had done" and believes his wife had died of old age.
Mr Linford said he hoped that would remain the case as he is treated in hospital.
