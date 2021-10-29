Flood warnings issued in Devon and Cornwall after heavy rain
Heavy rain overnight has caused some road flooding and disruption in parts of Devon and Cornwall.
The Environment Agency has issued 14 flood warnings and 26 flood alerts for Devon with further flood alerts issued in Cornwall.
The agency said 101mm of rain fell on Dartmoor between Thursday evening and Friday morning.
Flooding on some main roads caused disruption to traffic on Friday morning.
The River Tavy's water level reached 8ft (2.47m) after 23:00 BST on Thursday, compared to about 3ft (1m) during the past week.
In Honiton, Langford Road is partially blocked due to a landslip at Cheney's Lane.
Patches of flooding were reported in Cornwall on the A388 between the A390 at Callington and the A38 Carkeel Roundabout and in Plymouth on Tavistock Road by the Crownhill flyover.
Heavy rain also affected other parts of England with 40 properties flooded in Cumbria.
