Man charged with rape of man in Exeter
A 38-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a man in Exeter.
Officers were called to a report of a serious sexual assault behind Exeter Library, in Rougemont Gardens, on Saturday at about 03:00 BST.
Ahmed Al-Shamri, of the city's Holland Road, appeared at Exeter Magistrates' Court charged with rape,
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Exeter Crown Court on 25 November.
