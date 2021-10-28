Budget 2021: Plymouth's Woolwell transport scheme awarded funding
The Woolwell to The George transport scheme in Plymouth has been awarded £19.9m from the government.
Plymouth City Council said the funding would be used to extend the George Park and Ride to add a further 300 to 500 parking spaces to tackle congestion.
Woolwell Roundabout will be replaced with a signalised junction and Tavistock Road will be widened to provide on and off road cycle paths.
A dual carriageway and safer crossing points will also be added.
Councillor Jonathan Drean, cabinet member for strategic planning and infrastructure, said: "Woolwell is a well-known bottleneck on our network, with people often experiencing long queues and delays.
"The project will make a tremendous difference to the everyday life for everyone who relies on this stretch of our road network.
"It'll help drivers, local businesses and bus users by tackling journey time unreliability as well as providing new and improved cycle paths and pavements with safer crossings."
The funding is from the government's Levelling Up Fund which aims to support projects that improve everyday life.
