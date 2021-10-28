Plymouth War on Weeds campaign branded 'shameful'
- Published
A council's campaign for a "War on Weeds" using chemical sprays has been criticised by environmentalists.
Plymouth City Council launched its campaign with a video showing workers in protective suits using herbicide sprays.
Charity Buglife called the campaign "disappointing" and potentially harming to humans and animals.
The council said it was responding to residents wanting a "clean and safe city".
Using equipment including a "modified sweeper, quad bike, weed rippers and sprayers", teams would "treat and remove as many weeds as they can", said the authority.
Teams have already started visiting neighbourhoods to treat weeds with herbicide, it said.
After an angry reaction on social media in which the campaign was called "shameful" and "ecological and cultural vandalism", the council issued a statement, saying "we hear what you are saying and totally understand where you're all coming from".
'Really bad message'
Andrew Whitehouse, from Buglife, said the council could use non-chemical methods.
"It's disappointing because the council has done some really good stuff on nature, on meadows, verges and roads.
"They are almost celebrating that they are going to use herbicides with workers in the video dancing around with spray equipment.
"It's a really bad message on weed control, saying it's okay to reach for that bottle of herbicide. Putting more chemicals into the environment is harming for wildlife and humans."
He added that weeds harboured wildlife, hosted pollinators such as bees and were where butterflies and moths laid their eggs.
The council said weeds caused structural damage, trip hazards for children and vulnerable people, and blocked drains.
"We want a green city and will continue to work hard to create environments for insects and pollinators to thrive and we also need to respond to our residents who also want a clean and safe city."
It added it had received "months and months of complaints about weeds on pavements and highways" and it would be digging out weeds "where we possibly can" to reduce herbicide use.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk