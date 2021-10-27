Plymouth driver, 22, dies after crash with lorry
- Published
A 22-year-old man has died after a car crashed into a lorry parked in a lay-by, say police.
The Mazda MX5 hit the stationary lorry on the northbound carriageway of the A38 near Manadon, Plymouth, on Tuesday.
The car driver, who is from the Plymouth area, died from his injuries at the scene.
The carriageway was closed for seven hours for investigation work. Police, who were called to the crash at 14:15 BST, are appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.