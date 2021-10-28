Fire-ravaged Royal Clarence Hotel site derelict five years on
By Miles Davis
BBC South West
- Published
The site of a historically significant hotel destroyed by fire remains derelict five years on.
The Royal Clarence Hotel in the centre of Exeter burned down on 28 October 2016 with its remains later demolished.
Owners Andrew Brownsword Hotels obtained planning consent for a new 74-bedroom hotel before selling the site to a developer in August 2020.
The development company said the hotel scheme was "significantly unviable" but it was working on an alternative plan.
The building, on Cathedral Green, dated back to 1769 and historian Todd Gray claimed it was the first venue in England to call itself a hotel.
The development company, South West Lifestyle Brands, says it is developing new plans but would not say what the nature of the new development would be.
The company, which has one director - former Plymouth Argyle owner James Brent - issued a statement which said the previous plans for a 74-bedroom hotel were "significantly unviable prior to the coronavirus pandemic and the events of the last 18 months have only served to reinforce this position".
The statement said: "The historic nature of the building and the considerable damage caused to it by the fire means this is a complex project technically, architecturally and commercially."
It said a new planning application was being worked on which "respects the building, it's stunning location and the special place it has in the city".
Angela Robinson, owner of the Elizabeth Ann shoe shop on Cathedral Green, said she was "furious" the site was still boarded up five years after the blaze.
She said: "The cathedral is the focal point for Exeter and this is just not fair on any of us or on the city.
"That was our one massive piece of history and it has just been left and neglected."
The development firm said it was in discussions with Exeter City Council, Historic England and Exeter Cathedral regarding the new plans.
An Exeter City Council spokesman said: "We as much as anyone in the city would like to see this site developed and await with interest for the owner to progress their plans for the site."
A spokesperson for Historic England said it "remains as important as ever to find a solution for the Royal Clarence Hotel site that will breathe new life into these buildings located within the historic heart of Exeter".
