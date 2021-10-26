Arrest after man raped in Exeter
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of another man in Exeter.
Police said it was reported a man in his 30s was raped behind Exeter Library, in Rougemont Gardens, on Saturday, at about 03:00 BST.
Police believe the suspect fled the area while being "pursued" and "members of the public attempted to stop him", said Det Insp Emma LeFort.
On Monday, a 38-year-old man from Exeter was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.
"The suspect managed to escape down St Martins Lane heading in the direction of Exeter Cathedral," said Det Insp LeFort.
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses in the area or for any members of the public who attempted to intervene.
Det Insp LeFort said: "It is essential that we hear from you as you could hold information vital to our investigation."
