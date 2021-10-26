People in Devon and Cornwall urged to report drink spiking
- Published
Drink spiking should not be a "hidden crime" as police urge people to report incidents.
Ch Supt Dan Evans, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said there had been 10 reports of drink spiking in Exeter during the past month.
Nationally, students have called for a boycott of bars and clubs to tackle the drink spiking problem.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was working with the industry to tackle the issue.
Ch Supt Evans said the force was "hopeful" that the public and night time economy staff would start reporting drink spiking "more regularly" so it could be investigated.
"We don't want this to be a hidden crime."
Ch Supt Evans said of the 10 reported cases, none had required medical attention.
"I think we've seen an increase [in reported cases] because awareness has been raised through media campaigns."
Ch Supt Evans said not leaving a drink unattended, asking for a bottle instead of a glass and leaving a drink which tastes or smells suspicious were ways to avoid getting spiked.
If you feel you might have been spiked then report it to a member of staff or call the police, he added.
Police are also investigating an alleged assault with a needle on a woman in a nightclub in Exeter on 16 October.
