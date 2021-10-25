African ruler meets plastic free ocean leaders in Exeter
- Published
An African ruler has met climate and business leaders to discuss the plastic free ocean movement.
Her Royal Highness Queen Diambi Kabatusuila from the Democratic Republic of Congo joined the meeting at the University of Exeter.
She hopes to launch a collaborative project to work on cleaning up oceans and rivers around the world.
Queen Diambi said rivers which she used to swim in as a child were now "really polluted".
She met with university researchers, business leaders and climate community groups met at the university, where more than 600 people work within climate science.
The ruler of the Bakwa Luntu people said the problem is "not just plastic".
"There is also pollution of all kinds of chemical waste and all kinds of biological waste that are really, really causing harm to not only the environment, but also to people", she said.
Queen Diambi said she was inspired to come to Devon after hearing from Chris Marrow from the South West Business Council.
After hearing that the South West is a region "concerned" with plastic pollution issues she decided to travel to "the people who have the most mastery on the issue".
While there, she also honoured Mr Marrow with the Order of the Leopard in recognition of his service to Africa and the African people.
Professor Lisa Roberts, vice chancellor of Exeter University, said she felt "proud" to be hosting Queen Diambi and to be discussing "some fantastic partnership work between the South West and her country".
Plastic Free North Devon, which is a local charity trying to reduce the impact of plastic pollution on the environment, also attended.
CEO Claire Moodie said she hoped learning how "we work with our local communities" would be "of most interest".
Tim Jones, chairman of the South West Business Council, said the project could also bring a big economic boost to the area.
"There are real jobs at the end of this - we've got a great chance to develop environmentally friendly businesses," he said.
